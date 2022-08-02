The Snowbirds are the military aerobatics flight demonstration team of the Royal Canadian Air Force. (Submitted photo)

Snowbirds pilot unharmed after crashing aircraft in Northern B.C.

Cause of crash at North Peace Regional Airport under investigation

A Snowbirds pilot walked away from a rare air show plane crash unscathed Tuesday (Aug. 2) afternoon, after their plane went down at an airport in northeastern B.C.

They were taking off from the North Peace Regional Airport shortly after noon when their aircraft went down and crashed, according to a statement from the local air show society.

It said the cause of the crash is being investigated and the pilot is unharmed.

“Despite all of the safety precautions that are taken, incidents do happen and it’s heart-breaking in the air show world,” the Fort St. John International Air Show Society said in a Facebook post.

The City of Fort St. John also reported the crash on Facebook, noting that police, fire and paramedics were called to the airport for an “aviation incident,” which had resulted in a fire. The airport fire department extinguished it before the local fire department arrived.

The city also reported no known injuries, but asked people to avoid the area.

The Fort St. John International Air Show Society hosted an air show in the area July 30 and 31, but it’s not clear whether Tuesday’s flight was part of an event, practice, or otherwise.

More to come.

