Joel Krahn/Yukon News file

Joel Krahn/Yukon News file

Multiple injuries confirmed in small Yukon town after shooting

Police posted on Twitter and Facebook around 2 p.m. on Oct. 26, citing an “emergency situation.”

Multiple injuries are confirmed in Faro after a shooting around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.

“It’s a very sad day in the community,” said outgoing mayor Leonard Faber in a phone interview.

Both Faber and incoming mayor Jack Bowers confirmed with the News there were multiple injuries, but would not confirm how many people had been injured as the matter is with RCMP.

“For sure, there were injuries,” Bowers said.

Faber said shortly after 1 p.m., a call from the town’s nursing station stated the town should be on alert.

An RCMP press release issued just before 3:30 p.m. explained that reports of shots fired were received at 12:20 p.m. that day.

A possible suspect has been identified and apprehended.

“The threat has ended,” RCMP say.

Faro residents have been advised to avoid Harper Street, Yates Street, Tintina Subdivision, and anywhere police are working.

Faro was sent into lockdown around 2 p.m. on Oct. 26 when police posted about an “emergency situation” on Twitter and Facebook. All residents were told to shelter in place. A Facebook post from the town of Faro announced that an active shooter was in the community.

“PLEASE stay home and lock your doors until further notice,” the post said.

About 30 minutes later, the order was rescinded.

Bowers said the small, close-knit community is in a state of shock, with many asking the same questions about exactly how it all happened.

“We’re heartbroken,” he said.

Tonight’s town council meeting, which would have seen Bowers take on the position of mayor from Faber, has been postponed until next week.

The two municipal leaders asked that Yukoners keep the community and those impacted in their thoughts.

RCMP

Previous story
Car2Go settles class-action lawsuit for $1 million
Next story
Trudeau unveils larger cabinet with nine new faces

Just Posted

Travis Hamonic (right) has reported to Vancouver and will be joining the Abbotsford Canucks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Travis Hamonic joining Abbotsford Canucks

Abbotsford’s Good Kid Coffee has offered free bagels to the Abbotsford Canucks. (Instagram)
Abbotsford coffee shop offers Abbotsford Canucks free bagels

Left to right: Deanna, Al and Julia Tuchscherer are ready for the 2021-22 Canada West women’s basketball season. Deanna enters her second full university season as Julia wades into her first. Al is the head coach of their University of the Fraser Valley Cascades. (Gibi Saini/UFV Athletics)
Chilliwack’s Julia Tuchscherer set for Canada West debut with UFV women’s b-ball team

Canadian icon Valdy is set to play in Agassiz on Nov. 13. (Contributed Photo)
Valdy kicks off Season of the Performing Arts in November