RCMP officers are seen near a homeless encampment where a member of the RCMP was stabbed in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, October 18, 2022. British Columbia’s police watchdog says Const. Shaelyn Yang acted appropriately when she shot a man in the altercation that led to her death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

RCMP officers are seen near a homeless encampment where a member of the RCMP was stabbed in Burnaby, B.C. Tuesday, October 18, 2022. British Columbia’s police watchdog says Const. Shaelyn Yang acted appropriately when she shot a man in the altercation that led to her death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Slain RCMP Const. Yang cleared of wrongdoing in shooting: B.C. police watchdog

The matter will not be referred to the Crown for consideration of charges

British Columbia’s police watchdog has cleared a slain Burnaby RCMP constable of wrongdoing after she shot a man in the altercation that led to her death.

The Independent Investigations Office says after a review of all available evidence its chief civilian director determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe Const. Shaelyn Yang committed an offence.

It says the matter will not be referred to the Crown for consideration of charges.

Yang, a 31-year-old mental health and homeless outreach officer, was stabbed to death on Oct. 18while she and a City of Burnaby employee attempted to issue an eviction notice to a man who had been living in a tent at a local park.

VIDEO: Thousands honour Const. Shaelyn Yang killed in line of duty

Yang shot the suspect before she died, and the IIO later said Jongwon Ham underwent surgery for his injuries.

Ham has since been charged with first-degree murder in Yang’s death.

“Due to concurrent court proceedings related to the incident, the IIO’s public report will not be released on the IIO website until that process has concluded,” the IIO said in a news release.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 4
Next story
Ticket bought in Lower Mainland wins $5 million in Dec. 3 Lotto 6/49 draw

Just Posted

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) processed 839 sales in November in the communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock. /File photo The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board (FVREB) processed 839 sales in November in the communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.(File photo)
Fraser Valley housing market sees decrease in November sales: real estate board

Someone who purchased a ticket in Richmond for the Dec. 3 Lott 6/49 jackpot woke up $5-million richer Sunday morning, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation. (File photo)
Ticket bought in Lower Mainland wins $5 million in Dec. 3 Lotto 6/49 draw

Bateman’s Ben Brown hugs Isaac Lynn after the Timberwolves captured the AA provincial title at BC Place on Saturday (Dec. 3). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves win AA football provincial title

This house at 9365 Edward St. in Chilliwack was completely covered in lights in 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Help make Lower Mainland brighter by adding favourite Christmas lights displays to map