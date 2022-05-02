Patrick Brown announces his candidacy for the federal Conservative Leadership at a rally in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Patrick Brown announces his candidacy for the federal Conservative Leadership at a rally in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Six verified candidates vying to lead the Conservative Party of Canada

The Conservatives will announce their new leader on Sept. 10

The Conservative party has confirmed that six candidates have been verified as leadership contenders after passing the final hurdles to getting their names on the ballot.

Pierre Poilievre, the bombastic Tory finance critic whose rallies have at times drawn thousands, and Jean Charest, the former Quebec premier who is appealing to more centrist Conservatives, are both candidates in the race.

So are Patrick Brown, the mayor of Brampton, Ont., who is promoting religious freedom and making targeted promises to ethnic communities, and Leslyn Lewis, the socially conservative rural Ontario MP.

Scott Aitchison, the Ontario MP pledging to end supply management, and Roman Baber, the Independent Ontario MPP turfed from the Progressive Conservative caucus for his opposition to COVID-19 lockdowns, also made the cut.

Candidates had to submit the full $300,000 required in registration fees and a compliance deposit, along with signatures from 500 party members, by last Friday to be verified.

The Conservatives will announce their new leader on Sept. 10.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: How the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping who will be the next Conservative party leader

Conservative Party of CanadaFederal Politics

Previous story
Reward posted in disappearance of Langley resident Devon Goodrick

Just Posted

Married couple Violinist Nancy Dahn and pianist Timothy Steeves, who perform as Duo Concertante, are featured by the Valley Concert Society in Abbotsford on Friday, May 6.
Valley Concert Society presents Duo Concertante in Abbotsford

Mayor Pau... (cough)... Dr. Brainy and his assistant at Opening Nite Theatre. Bob Friesen photo
PHOTOS: Mission Literacy in Motion’s Riot of Reading event

Ron Sestrap jingles a bell during a two-hour shift of volunteering for the Salvation Army kettle campaign in 2018. Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News
Salvation Army in Abbotsford raises $1.5 million in flood relief for Fraser Valley communities

Sunday (May 1) will have the week’s last bit of sunshine, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay)
Fraser Valley forecast: No sunshine for a week