Emergency crews have responded to a sink hole at Todd and Grantham roads in Kelowna March 7, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Emergency crews have responded to a sink hole at Todd and Grantham roads in Kelowna March 7, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

VIDEO: Sink hole caused by broken irrigation line closes Kelowna road

The intersection of Todd and Grantham Roads is closed to traffic

Update 11:20 a.m.

Capital News has learned the sink hole was caused by an irrigation line.

No houses in the area are impacted.

Kelowna city staff say the irrigation line runs up the road and it will likely need to be excavated for repairs, which is estimated to take a few days.

Update 10:45 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP has arrived on scene of a sink hole at Todd and Grantham Roads.

City staff tells Capital News they are trying to determine if the water flow is coming from a domestic or irrigation waterline.

The intersection is blocked off to traffic while crews handle the situation.

Original story 10:30 a.m.

Kelowna firefighters and city staff are on scene of a sinkhole near the intersection of Todd and Grantham roads.

Someone called the incident in just after 10 a.m.

The cause of the sinkhole is suspected to be a waterline break.

Traffic in the area is being impacted.

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsfirefightersKelownaTraffic

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Costa Rica ponders ways to sustain reforestation success
Next story
Noah the cat came back 5 days after fire destroyed Chilliwack family’s home

Just Posted

Danila Klimovich and the Abbotsford Canucks muscled their way to a 3-2 overtime win over the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday (March 8). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks earn 3-2 overtime win over Manitoba Moose

Volunteers haul trash up a steep incline from a Sweltzer Creek homeless camp under the Vedder River bridge on Jan. 29, 2023. (Streams Foundations Canada)
Provincial government creates abandoned-camp cleanup fund for Chilliwack River Valley

The Strive: Try It sports event occurs in Abbotsford on Monday (March 13).
Strive: Try It sports event debuts in Abbotsford on Monday

The Fearless: Empowering Women event comes to Abbotsford’s Hillside Events at Ledgeview Golf Club on Sunday (March 12).
Fearless: Empowering Women event comes to Abbotsford’s Hillside Events at Ledgeview Golf Club