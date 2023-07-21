Significant portion of Abbotsford’s Sumas Way closed today after truck hits pole

Downed power lines cause Abbotsford Police Department to close part of busy street

A truck smashed into a power pole on Sumas Way on Friday (July 21) morning. (Kreg Lamirand Sr. photo)

Sumas Way from Lonzo Road to Marshall Road will be closed all day after a truck reportedly collided with a power pole on Friday (July 21) morning.

That collision resulted in low hanging wires and the Abbotsford Police Department has closed Sumas Way in both directions.

July 21, 2023 Sumas Way from Lonso Road to Marshall Road is closed in both directions due to low hanging wires. This is an all day closure and will be updated periodically throughout the day. Crews are on scene. pic.twitter.com/eWL7xHkiT7 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) July 21, 2023

The APD stated that officers were called to the intersection at 8:30 a.m. for a report of a semi-trailer transporting an extra wide load colliding with a hydro pole. Members observed that the damage caused by the collision resulted in active low-hanging wires across the roadway, presenting a hazard to motorists.

Police stated that impairment was not a factor in the collision and speed at the collision were low.

Updates on the status of the road will occur periodically throughout the day.

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers are on the scene and conducting a full inspection to determine the exact cause.

The pole appears to be in front of the Shell gas station and near the Wings restaurant.

A Facebook commenter stated that she was pumping gas when a truck clipped the pole and destroyed it.

More to come.

