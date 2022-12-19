A similar-looking Jeep Cherokee is being sought by Merritt RCMP after shots were fired from it on Dec. 19. (Lower Mainland District RCMP/Submitted)

A similar-looking Jeep Cherokee is being sought by Merritt RCMP after shots were fired from it on Dec. 19. (Lower Mainland District RCMP/Submitted)

Shots fired between Merritt police and suspicious vehicle

Unknown if there are any injuries

An investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Merritt led to an exchange of gunshots on Monday morning.

Just after 5a.m., an on-duty officer noticed a mid-2000’s dark-coloured Jeep Cherokee parked at the rest area near Hamilton Hill Road.

Upon approaching to speak with the driver, the rear passenger window opened and the officer was shot at.

Uninjured, he fired several shots back at the vehicle, as it quickly fled from the scene. It was last seen heading westbound on Hamilton Hill Road towards the Gateway 286 interchange.

It may have bullet holes and/or broken windows. It is not known if any of the officer’s shots hit anyone in the vehicle.

“We are asking anyone with information on this incident, or may be treating anyone for an injury consistent with being shot to immediately call 9-1-1”, said Merritt Detachment Commander Josh Roda.

READ MORE: Police search for wanted man in Okanagan

READ MORE: Vehicles left warming up and unattended easy pickings, say Kelowna RCMP

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeMerrittRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Holiday season power outages increasing drastically as storms surge: BC Hydro
Next story
Missing senior with dementia attempting to hitchhike from Chilliwack to Kamloops

Just Posted

Fraser Valley-based First Transit bus drivers have voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19. (File photo)
Fraser Valley transit drivers vote in favour of job action

James and Alan man one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles over the holiday season. The organization, as of Dec. 21, was still $61,000 away from its $165,000 goal. (Submitted photo)
Salvation Army concerned about drop in red kettle donations in Abbotsford-Mission

UFV student Sarah Parker has gone from the pitch to behind the lens for a practicum role with the Abbotsford Canucks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
From striker to shooter: UFV’s Sarah Parker impresses behind the lens with Abbotsford Canucks

Carol Anderson after a free hair styling she was generously offered after someone stole her Christmas money. She’s hoping her tale of woe helps one person avoid becoming a fraud victim. (Carol Anderson/Facebook)
Chilliwack grandma loses all her Christmas money in crypto scam

Pop-up banner image