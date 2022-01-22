Two people are in hospital after a shooting incident in Mission.

Two people are in hospital after a shooting incident in Mission.

Shooting incident in Mission leaves two people seriously injured

A 61-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman are in hospital

Two people have been shot, following an incident in an industrial area in Mission.

Mission RCMP were called after two persons suffering gunshot wounds were dropped off at Mission Memorial Hospital just after midnight early Saturday (Jan. 22) morning.

Officers arrived at the hospital to find a 61-year-old male and a 52-year-old female with serious injuries.

“At this time, this appears to be a targeted shooting, with no clear ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” says Const. Harrison Mohr of the Mission RCMP.

“The shooting took place in an industrial area where the majority of businesses were closed at the time. There is not believed to be any ongoing risk to the public.”

No one is currently in custody, however Mission RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit is investigating. The east-west portion of Mission Way was closed for a crime scene examination for most of the day, but has now re-opened, and the Mission RCMP thank the business owners and their clientele for their patience.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Mission RCMP at 604-826-7161.

Use Promo Code 3JAN

Try Our All Access Premium - Digital Subscription For $1.00 A Month For The First Three Months

1.24¢/wk

Premium

What you'll enjoy!

  • Unlimited Digital Stories
  • Crosswords And Puzzles
  • One Bonus Subscription
  • News Alerts
Subscribe Today
Previous story
‘I’m relieved’: Horses missing near 108 Mile Ranch found safe

Just Posted

Two people are in hospital after a shooting incident in Mission.
Shooting incident in Mission leaves two people seriously injured

A supporter holds a poster of Shaelene Bell on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Bell’s mother, Alina Durham, is working on getting a bill passed to get an adult alert system in place called Shaelene’s Missing Adult Alert. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack mother aims to get Shaelene’s Missing Adult Alert bill passed

Chayne den Ouden holds newborn daughter Sahara while snuggling three-year-old son River at their Chilliwack home on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Rookie Chilliwack RCMP officer helps bring baby into world in hospital parking lot

Abbotsford News readers can now nominate their Heroes in Education.
Nomination deadline looming for Abbotsford Hero in Education awards