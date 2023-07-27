Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Gonzales Beach in Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)

Shoe with human remains found on Victoria beach

B.C. Coroners Services in early stages of investigation

The B.C. Coroners Service is investigating the discovery of what is believed to be human remains found inside a shoe on a Victoria beach.

The B.C. Coroners Service was notified of the discovery on Gonzales Beach and is in the “very early stages of investigating,” said spokesperson Ryan Panton Thursday morning.

No further details could be provided at this time.

B.C. has a long history with mysterious feet being discovered along its coastline. Between August 2007 and September 2018, 15 feet had washed up on the province’s shores.

Another was discovered across the border on New Year’s Day 2019 on Jetty Island, a small man-made island owned by the Port of Everett.

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

A map from 2019 of the shoes and feet discovered across B.C. (Courtesy B.C. government)

ALSO READ: 15th human foot to wash ashore in B.C. still needs identity

Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Large explosion rocks Lower Mainland shopping centre
Next story
Human Rights Tribunal approves $23B First Nations child welfare settlement

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
BREAKING: Amber Alert cancelled, B.C. children found safe

Abbotsford council on July 24 voted against final approval of a zoning bylaw amendment that would have allowed a 20-bed emergency shelter to continue at the former Red Lion Inn on Pauline Street. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Next steps underway after Abbotsford council votes against 20-bed emergency shelter

BC Transit’s Fraser Valley Express bus is seen in 2015 in Chilliwack. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
BC Transit announces dates of when bus service will resume in Fraser Valley

More than 1,100 cyclists leave Chilliwack Heritage Park for the annual Tour de Cure fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Volunteers in Fraser Valley needed for Tour de Cure cancer fundraiser