Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Fortin’s sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin in a Gatineau courthouse this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Fortin’s sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin in a Gatineau courthouse this morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Sex assault trial starts for military officer who led COVID-19 vaccine campaign

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin facing charge relating to an alleged incident dating from 1988

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s sexual assault trial is scheduled to begin in a Gatineau courthouse this morning.

The trial comes more than a year after the senior military officer was abruptly removed as head of the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccine campaign in May 2021.

Fortin was later charged with one count of sexual assault in August 2021, with the case relating to an alleged incident dating from 1988.

Fortin has maintained his innocence and in addition to his criminal case, is challenging his removal from the vaccine campaign in Federal Court.

In challenging his removal, Fortin has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other senior members of the Liberal government of having turfed him from the vaccine campaign for purely political reasons.

While his request for reinstatement was denied last year, an appeal is scheduled to be heard early next month.

CoronavirusLaw and justiceMilitary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mourners look on as Queen Elizabeth’s funeral procession makes way through streets
Next story
Kelowna nurse suspended for giving vulnerable client false COVID information

Just Posted

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) is investigating whether or not police action contributed to several injuries during a crash on the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz involving a stolen vehicle. (File photo)
Police watchdog investigating two-vehicle crash near Agassiz involving stolen vehicle

Constance Hourie is the new regional deputy commissioner for the Pacific region of the Correctional Service of Canada. (CSC photo)
Change of command for Pacific region of Correctional Service of Canada

Freddy Latham is hoping to get a third term on the Abbotsford board of education. (Abbotsford News file)
Freddy Latham seeking third term on Abbotsford board of education

There are 40 pieces of art that have been created and donated by Fraser Valley artists, including this piece by Marie Bellanger, that will be auctioned through the UFV Wildlife Protection Club. Proceeds go to the Fraser Valley Conservancy. (Marie Bellanger art)
UFV art auction to support local wildlife going live