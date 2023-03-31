Four new apartment buildings have been proposed between Parkview and Langdon streets in Abbotsford, south of South Fraser Way. This artist’s rendering shows the view along Parkview.

Seven new apartment buildings with almost 400 units proposed in Abbotsford

Projects to be located on Minter Street and between Parkview and Langdon streets

City council has given initial approval to rezoning and development applications for seven new apartment buildings in central Abbotsford with a total of almost 400 units.

One project entails four six-storey buildings with a total of 269 units located between Parkview Street and Langdon Street south of South Fraser Way.

The other projects are on Minter Street. One is for two six-storey buildings, each with 45 units, and the other is for a 30-unit building.

All three applications were given first and second reading at the regular council meeting on March 27. They now proceed to the public-hearing stage at a later date.

The Parkview/Langdon project proposes to include 123 rental units. It also features a common underground parking structure with two shared driveways.

According to a staff report to council, the 269 units will consist of 112 studio units, 25 one-bedroom suites, 104 two-bedroom units and 28 three-bedroom suites.

The two-building project on Minter Street has an underground parkade and some surface parking at the rear of the site.

The 90 units consist of four one-bedroom units and 86 two-bedroom suites ranging in size from 656 square feet to 918 square feet.

The other Minter Street project also has an underground parkade and some surface parking at the back of the building.

The proposal says the 30 units will consist of nine one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom suites ranging in size from 598 square feet to 1,323 square feet.


A project involving two new apartment buildings of 45 units each has been proposed for Minter Street in Abbotsford.

Another project involving a 30-unit apartment building has been proposed for Minter Street in Abbotsford.

