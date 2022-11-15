Sentencing date set for man accused in horrific child abuse case

The accused is pleading guilty to 2 charges related to the death of an 11-year-old foster child

The man in the middle of a horrific child abuse case will be sentenced Apr. 3, 2023 in the Chilliwack Law Courts.

The accused can’t be named because two publication bans have been put in place to protect the identifies the victims. The abuse took place in the small community of Lake Errock where two foster children, ages 8 and 11 at the time, were physically and mentally tormented for several months in late 2020 and early 2021.

The older child eventually died Mar. 1, 2021 from injuries resulting from blunt force trauma to the head. Both children were frequently hit with weapons, including a 2×4 piece of wood.

The accused was their foster parent along with a woman who is also facing significant charges.

The man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and air gun discharge with intent to injure on Aug. 26, 2022 and the woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter and aggravated assault on Nov. 4, 2022. Crown and defence arrived at a joint sentencing submission for the woman, with both sides agreeing on 10 years in jail. That recommendation isn’t binding however. A judge will have latitude to go above or below it depending on what is heard at a sentencing hearing to be held between now and April.

