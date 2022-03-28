Sentencing date set for Chilliwack man who killed Keith Baldwin

Owen Charpentier pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2019 homicide

A sentencing date has been set for the man who killed Keith Baldwin in the downtown area of Chilliwack on Oct. 22, 2019.

Owen Dale Charpentier pleaded guilty in late 2021 to the manslaughter of Baldwin. He was in B.C. Supreme Court in Chilliwack on March 21 to schedule the sentencing hearing for June 13.

The 25-year-old Charpentier was charged with shooting the 27-year-old Baldwin in the head in the area of Yale Road and Fletcher Street.

Charpentier was originally charged with second-degree murder, but Crown agreed to accept the plea to manslaughter.

The difference between the two charges mostly relates to intent. Second-degree murder is a homicide where the accused intended to kill the victim or intended to cause bodily harm that was likely to cause death. Manslaughter is unlawful killing that lacks intent to prove murder.

Second-degree murder comes with a life sentence with a parole eligibility in the range of 10 to 25 years. Manslaughter with a firearm comes with a mandatory minimum of four years in jail.

Charpentier and his two brothers are extremely well known to police all the way from Chilliwack to Surrey each with many convictions. A reliable source in Chilliwack said both Owen and his brother Andrew are drug dealers connected to the Red Scorpions.

A third brother Adrian, 24, has an extensive criminal record, mostly in Surrey, but one that is as lengthy as his brothers.

