Semi leaves Highway 1, traffic backed up in Chilliwack

Incident happened in westbound lanes near bridge over Vedder Canal

Traffic was backed up westbound on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Friday afternoon after a semi truck went off the road and into the centre median.

It happened sometime around or before 4 p.m. on March 18 near the Highway 1 bridge over the Vedder Canal.

Westbound traffic was backed up east of the Yale Road East exit, and eastbound traffic was also slow in the area.

Traffic was also slow in both directions west of the incident in the Langley-Abbotsford between 248 Street and Bradner Road.

 

