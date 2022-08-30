Surrey homicide victim Michael Gordon Brown died in May. (Photo: IHIT)

CRIME

Second-degree murder charge in death of Michael Brown, shot in Surrey last spring

IHIT asks anyone with information in this case to contact them by phone, email

Someone has been charged in connection with the springtime homicide of Surrey resident Michael Brown.

Brown, 58, died in hospital May 25 following a shooting four days earlier in the 13700-block of Grosvenor Road, in Whalley.

After a three-month investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says it identified Bradley Minchin as a suspect in the homicide, and the BC Prosecution Service has now charged Minchin with second-degree murder.

In this case, IHIT worked with Surrey RCMP and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS), and arrested Minchin on Aug. 24 with the assistance of Vancouver Police Department.

“Wednesday’s arrest could not have happened without the tireless work of the investigating team and their incredible partnership with the Surrey RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department,” stated Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.

“The work doesn’t end here and while the matter is currently before the court, IHIT will speak with any further witnesses who come forward or who are identified.”

Back on May 21, at around 9:49 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to shots fired on Grosvenor Road. Officers found a man, later identified as Brown, suffering from serious injuries that led to his death later that week.

IHIT asks anyone with information regarding the homicide to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


Crime

