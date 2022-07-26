Second arson at Abbotsford apartment under investigation

This Abbotsford apartment has seen two fires this year. (Google Maps)

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating what they are calling a suspicious fire at an apartment building in the 33100 block of George Ferguson Way.

A small fire was set on a second floor landing of a stairwell on the night of Saturday (July 23). It was quickly extinguished by residents and no one was hurt in the blaze.

Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service’s investigation into the scene have led them to believe that it was intentionally set. The APD Major Crimes Unit is now investigating the scene as arson.

This is the second arson that the APD MCU are investigating at this apartment building. APD and AFRS were called to a small fire in the first floor stairwell of the same apartment building on April 18. The fire was extinguished by a resident and minor damage was sustained.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

RELATED: VIDEO: Large apartment fire in west Abbotsford

abbotsfordfire