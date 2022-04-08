The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) was deployed to a South Surrey home on Saturday. (Black Press Media photo)

Search warrant executed at Surrey home part of ‘ongoing firearms investigation’

Large police presence at residence Saturday: neighbour

An hours-long police presence in one South Surrey neighbourhood Saturday night – and again Wednesday morning, according to one neighbour – was the result of a search warrant being executed by three different RCMP units.

On Saturday, the RCMP’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, Uniform Gang Enforcement Team and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant on a residence in the 16600-block of 19 Avenue, according to CFSEU spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Winpenny.

The search warrant was “in relation to an ongoing firearms investigation,” Winpenny said, noting that “as a result we are unable to comment any further at this time.”

According to a witness, police were at the South Surrey home “for about eight hours” Saturday.

“Lots of police cars with lights flashing, and I heard them on a loudspeaker,” the witness told Black Press Media.


