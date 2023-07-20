Search resumes for 23-year-old man last seen going underwater at Cultus Lake

Man who went in lake was trying to rescue his friend but he never resurfaced

An RCMP boat like this one saw underwater recovery team resume search drowning victim at Cultus Lake on July 20, 2023. (Twitter/UFVRD)

Efforts to find a 23-year-old Surrey man who was last seen going underwater at Cultus Lake continued Thursday (July 20).

The RCMP underwater recovery team had been on-scene at Cultus on Wednesday evening, and resumed search efforts Thursday morning, according to Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

Emergency responders were called out to Cultus Lake just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday (July 19) including Chilliwack RCMP, Cultus Lake Fire Department, BC Emergency Health Services and Chilliwack Search and Rescue after reports of a possible drowning.

Witnesses told officials that the man who entered the water was trying to rescue his friend who he believed was drowning.

It was initially reported he did not know how to swim himself despite jumping in, but since then it has been clarified that he could in fact swim.

“The man went underwater and has yet to resurface,” said the RCMP report.

Folks nearby reportedly heard cries for help from friends, which alerted nearby boaters, jet skiers and swimmers who attempted to locate the young man. Two women who were with the man were reported safe.

*This story has been altered since the original to reflect updated information.

RELATED: Family of boy who almost drowned asks for help

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackCultus Lake