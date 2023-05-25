The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. A school bus was tipped over on the Sunshine Coast Wednesday morning (May 24, 2023) and one driver and one student were on-board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. A school bus was tipped over on the Sunshine Coast Wednesday morning (May 24, 2023) and one driver and one student were on-board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

School bus on Sunshine Coast tips over, injuring driver

Police say one child passenger was also on board

Police say a school bus tipped over on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, sending the driver to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened at 8:37 a.m. Wednesday (May 24) on the side of Highway 101 in Madeira Park, about 100 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

Sunshine Coast RCMP say one child passenger was also on board when the incident happened, and no other vehicles were involved.

School District 46 Sunshine Coast has confirmed the crash in a tweet and says both of student and driver were receiving medical attention.

Police say the child has since been picked up by their guardian, while the bus driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the incident remains unknown at this time, and traffic delays in that area are expected as specialized equipment work to remove the bus from the roadway.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPSunshine Coast

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pathologist in B.C. murder trial defends independence, impartiality
Next story
Postal workers’ union settles defamation lawsuit with B’nai Brith

Just Posted

The Run for Water in Abbotsford included a 10k race and a 5K fun run. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford runners lace up in droves to support Run for Water efforts

Dungeons and Dragons is just one of the games that will be available to play at Fraser Valley Tabletop Day in Abbotsford on June 3. (Patrick Davies/Black Press Media)
Free tabletop games festival returns to Abbotsford featuring 100s of games

Chad Colivas was shot and killed March 21, 2022 in a home on Latimer Street in Abbotsford. Two people have now been charged with his death.
Man charged last year with Surrey murder is one of two now charged with Abbotsford killing

Summer furs were a hot fashion item according to the Abbotsford News 100 years ago.
The Abbotsford News 100 years ago: Looking back at May 26, 1923