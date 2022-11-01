A staff member walks through Santa’s Secret Workshop, ahead of the virtual Santa Claus Parade, in Toronto on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The Santa Claus Parade in downtown Vancouver has been cancelled for a third straight year because of lack of sponsorship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

Santa Claus isn’t coming to town, Vancouver parade cancelled for third year

Lack of sponsorship shelves this year’s event after two years of COVID cancellations

The Santa Claus Parade in downtown Vancouver has been cancelled for a third straight year, but this time COVID-19 isn’t playing the Grinch.

The Vancouver Santa Claus Parade Society instead says in an online statement it was unable to secure a title sponsor to defray costs in time for the event, usually held at the start of December.

The society says it’s putting the parade on hiatus again “with a great deal of regret”, after the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of pandemic precautions.

The event traditionally features performances from bands and dance troupes, as well as an appearance by Santa and his helpers.

Organizers are asking supporters to “keep the holiday spirit alive” by donating to the parade’s beneficiary partners, the Greater Vancouver Food Bank and the CKNW Kids’ Fund.

The society is also asking potential sponsors for the 2023 parade to get in touch.

PoliceVancouver

