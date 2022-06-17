Crewing challenges are blamed for a series of BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen starting Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Crewing challenges are blamed for a series of BC Ferries sailing cancellations between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen starting Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sailings cancelled between Tsawwassen, Swartz Bay for second weekend in a row

Queen of New Westminster trips cancelled Friday, Sunday due to staff shortage

Crew shortages remain an issue for BC Ferries with a handful of sailings cancelled this weekend between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

On Thursday, the ferry corporation alerted passengers that the Sunday, June 19, sailings of the Queen of New Westminster leaving Tsawwassen at 4 and 8 p.m., as well as the 6 and 10 p.m. leaving North Saanich, were cancelled.

That was updated Friday to include two more sailing cancellations for June 17 on the same vessel – the 4 p.m. out of Tsawwassen and the 6 p.m. out of Swartz Bay.

READ ALSO: Alcohol could be coming to cafes on major BC Ferries routes by end of year

“We require a specific number of crew members on board the vessel to ensure the safety of our passengers in the unlikely event of an emergency and to comply with Transport Canada regulations,” a news release stated.

The ferry service said customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings would be refunded.

BC Ferries’ ongoing labour issues also scrapped the same sailings of the Queen of New Westminster last weekend.

The decision to cancel a sailing in these circumstances is made when all options to find a replacement crew have been exhausted, the ferry corporation stated. Customers will be alerted to any schedule changes.

Visit bcferries.com or call 1-888-223-3779 for updated sailing information.

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryBCFerries

Previous story
Surrey Mounties investigate shooting in Whalley
Next story
Chilliwack man who shot and killed Keith Baldwin testified he didn’t mean to hit him

Just Posted

The team Get Lit took first place in group A of the Health Care Heroes Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament held June 11 and 12 at Abbotsford Exhibition Park. (Submitted photo)
Fraser Valley slo-pitch tournament raises $5,800 for local hospitals

Emergency services were on the scene of a stabbing on June 11, 2021 in the 2400 block of Countess Street in Abbotsford. (Photo: Kaytlin Harrison)
Charge stayed in relation to June 2021 stabbing in Abbotsford

The Jam in Jubilee concert series returns to Jubilee Park every Thursday night in July. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Jam in Jubilee concert series returns to Abbotsford in July

The Abbotsford Police Department is conducting a public safety survey until the end of August. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford Police Department conducts community safety survey

Pop-up banner image ×