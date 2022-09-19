Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, speaks with Canada’s ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, looks on during a ceremony in Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, speaks with Canada’s ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, looks on during a ceremony in Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool

Russia claims Ottawa embassy was attacked, summons Canada’s ambassador in Moscow

Russia says unidentified person threw a Molotov cocktail at the country’s embassy in Ottawa

Russia’s foreign ministry summoned Canada’s ambassador on Monday, saying an unidentified person threw a Molotov cocktail at the country’s embassy in Ottawa.

Moscow claims Ottawa police have turned a blind eye to “aggressive demonstrators” blocking public access to the embassy’s consular section.

In a Russian-language statement Monday afternoon, the ministry says authorities aren’t doing enough to prevent or detain those committing “hostile actions” against Russia’s diplomatic staff.

The statement does not specify when these incidents are alleged to have taken place but argues they amount to criminal acts and that Canada is not upholding the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Moscow has summoned Canadian ambassador Alison LeClaire, a move meant to formally register Russia’s growing ire with Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that Russia’s actions since invading Ukraine “clearly include war crimes,” noting reports of mass graves.

RELATED: Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau

Federal PoliticsRussia

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Boardwalk Fries Burgers Shakes opening soon in Abbotsford
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver festival-goers destroy venue structures after Lil Baby cancels

Just Posted

The Snowbird RV Show returns to Tradex for four days starting on Sept. 29. (Snowbird RV Instagram)
Snowbird RV Show returns to Abbotsford on Sept. 29

Two Carl’s Jr. locations in Abbotsford will now be transforming into Boardwalk Fries Burgers Shakes establishments. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Boardwalk Fries Burgers Shakes opening soon in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen, shown here during his sexual assault trial this summer, has agreed to a professional tryout agreement with the Edmonton Oilers. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen signs professional tryout agreement with Edmonton Oilers

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO BC) is investigating whether or not police action contributed to several injuries during a crash on the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz involving a stolen vehicle. (File photo)
Police watchdog investigating two-vehicle crash near Agassiz involving stolen vehicle