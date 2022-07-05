A 62-year-old man died after a kayaking accident on the Slocan River. File photo

A 62-year-old man died after a kayaking accident on the Slocan River. File photo

Rossland man dies in Slocan River kayaking accident

The man died in hospital after being rescued

A 62-year-old Rossland man died in a kayaking accident in the Slocan River on June 30.

According to an RCMP news release, he became trapped under a log in the river near Goose Creek Road in Shoreacres.

Fellow kayakers as well as bystanders were able to free the man and began performing CPR until they were relieved by a physician of the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association as well as the BC Ambulance Service.

The man was transported to hospital where he died the following day. BC Coroners Service says it is investigating.

READ MORE: Woman dies after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar

Previous story
Chilliwack woman pleads for return of puppies stolen from deceased sister
Next story
Prominent Vancouver Island family collateral victims of Victoria bank robbery

Just Posted

The Vancouver Canucks will host a pre-season in Abbotsford on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Abbotsford Centre hosting Vancouver Canucks pre-season game

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that they have hired former Abbotsford Canucks goaltending coach Curtis Sanford to be used in that role in Toronto. (YouTube)
Abbotsford Canucks goaltending coach joins Toronto Maple Leafs

Eight rare-breed Alapaha puppies were stolen from the Kamloops home of a dog breeder shortly after her unexpected death, and her Chilliwack-based sister has vowed to not give up until the dogs are returned. (submitted photo)
Chilliwack woman pleads for return of puppies stolen from deceased sister

Abbotsford Senior Secondary School student Adhiraj Gupta used a grant to help create 30 care packages for those unsheltered following the flooding in November. (Submitted)
Abbotsford student uses grant to create 30 care packages for unsheltered