Ross Siemens ‘very humbled’ to be voted Abbotsford’s new mayor

Former councillor says he wants to build a community ‘we can all be proud of’

Ross Siemens and daughter Ashley react to the second-to-last batch of voting results posted Saturday night at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium that showed Siemens in a solid lead. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s new mayor elect said he is “relieved and very humbled” following Saturday’s municipal election.

Ross Siemens took top spot with 16,037 votes to second-place finisher Manjit Sohi’s 7,705 votes.

The other mayoral candidates, Dave Pellikaan and Troy Gaspar, had 627 and 529 votes respectively.

Siemens replaces outgoing mayor Henry Braun, who chose not to seek re-election.

He said he would not have run if Braun had opted to seek another term.

“When I take a look at what we’ve been through and the energy and effort that he put in … I would not have run against Mr. Braun. I think we’ve worked very well together,” Siemens said.

He had served as a councillor since 2014 and had two additional terms in the role when he was younger.

Siemens said the time was right for him to seek the mayor’s chair.

“I thought we had really worked hard to lay a solid foundation and I just felt that there was value in somebody from council stepping forward. The learning curve for somebody coming from outside of council for the mayor’s job, I think, is quite steep,” he said.

Siemens said among his first priorities as mayor will be working with council on a strategic plan and an extensive review of the official community plan.

He said he believes there are opportunities to build a “complete community” that “brings cultures together.”

“I think there are still some people that feel that they’re on the outside looking in, and I think we have a real opportunity to try and break down some barriers … and just build a community that we can all be proud of and call home and feel that we have a valued voice.”

Siemens said other important issues include continuing to work with senior levels of government on future flood protection, particularly the new Sumas River pump station and ongoing dike repairs.

He said work also needs to be done to better prepare for future Fraser River flooding.

Other projects that Siemens said he is excited to see move along include the renovation and expansion of the Abbotsford Police Department headquarters, the replacement of fire hall 6, and intersection and overpass changes related to freeway improvements.

In terms of social challenges, Siemens said he wants to continue working on housing and mental-health issues.

“I think we really need to work on some creative solutions because there are some real societal challenges,” he said.

Siemens said he would also like to work more with the Fraser Valley Regional District on the regional growth strategy, including the challenge of finding industrial land in Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack.

Siemens said he also wants to get out the message that Abbotsford has a lot to be proud of, including the “diverse nature of our community.”

He said he is grateful that voters have put their faith in him.

“It’s an honour of a lifetime to have people’s confidence,” he said.



