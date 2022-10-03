Ringo Starr show in Abbotsford cancelled due to performer contracting COVID-19

Starr had been scheduled to perform at the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday (Oct. 8)

The former drummer of The Beatles was scheduled to appear with his All Starr Band at the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday (Oct. 8), but he announced on Monday (Oct. 3) that he has COVID-19 and has been forced to cancel several tour stops.

Starr had performed in Montreal and Kingston, Ont. last week, but did cancel planned shows in Michigan and Minnesota over the weekend due to the illness.

Wow what a great night thank you Montreal first gig in Canada. Peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🥦🎶🌈🍒☮️ pic.twitter.com/dC2pdO5KNt — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) September 27, 2022

Shows in Abbotsford, Lethbridge, Saskatoon, Winnipeg and Penticton were all axed.

According to the AC’s website, all ticket purchasers will be refunded. Ticket purchasers who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster will be issued an automatic refund on the credit card used to purchase their tickets.

This would have been the first time ever that Starr had performed in Abbotsford and the first time he’d played in BC since 2015.

It’s not clear if he will eventually return to Abbotsford at some point.

