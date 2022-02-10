Ridge Meadows RCMP have largest-ever fentanyl bust

625 grams of suspected methamphetamine. (RCMP/Special to The News) A handgun and bulletproof vest. (RCMP/Special to The News) More than $31,000 in currency was seized, along with three vehicles. (RCMP/Special to The News) Police say the fentanyl seized was more than 63,000 doses. (RCMP/Special to The News) Ridge Meadows RCMP mark their largest-ever seizure of fentanyl, along with other hard drugs. (RCMP/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows RCMP have just made the largest seizure of fentanyl in the detachment’s history at more than 63,000 doses.

A seven-month multi-jurisdictional investigation by the Street Enforcement Unit (SEU) began in June of 2021, when the unit started an investigation into alleged street level drug activity.

The investigation led police to properties in Maple Ridge and New Westminster. Police said in a press release on Thursday they used covert strategies, obtained search warrants, and seized large amounts of illicit narcotics, cash and weapons.

On Feb. 2, the SEU executed multiple search warrants at houses in New Westminster and Maple Ridge.

The seizures include:

• 6.312 kg of suspected fentanyl, amounting to 63,120 illicit doses, some of which was already packaged for sale.

• 1.033 kg of suspected crack and powder cocaine.

• 625 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

• A 9mm handgun, ammunition and body armour.

• $31,084 in cash.

• Three vehicles.

“For officer safety and to protect the integrity of police investigations, we can’t always share with the public what we are up to, but there is always work going on behind the scenes that is imperative to keeping our citizens safe,” said Sgt. Chris Kelly, unit commander for the Street Enforcement Unit.

“This is why we do the work we do… to keep people safe. The strategic and collaborative use of police resources in this investigation has resulted in one of the largest amounts of dangerous drugs seized before being illicitly sold on the streets of our communities.”

One man and one woman have been arrested. The alleged suspects have not yet appeared in a BC Provincial Court, so no names or charges are being released at this time.

Ridge Meadows RCMP received funding for this project from the Provincial Tactical Enforcement Priority – an integrated, province-wide, multi-jurisdictional initiative managed by the combined forces special enforcement unit.