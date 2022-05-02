Reward posted in disappearance of Langley resident Devon Goodrick

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information about Devon Goodrick, a Langley man who has been missing since September of 2021.

Shortly after sister Nikki Goodrick set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the reward, a family friend stepped up with the full amount on Saturday, April 30.

“We are beyond grateful that someone did that for our family, and relieved that we didn’t have to wait to post it,” Nikki told the Langley Advance Times.

The family is hoping a cash reward will give people an incentive to come forward.

“We pray someone will come forward and give us the information we need to get Devon home.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A plea for people to step up at vigil for missing Langley man

Devon was last seen early Saturday, Sept. 25, in the area of 192nd Street and 28th Avenue in Surrey.

On Oct. 8, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) took over the case, saying Devon’s disappearance is not believed to be connect to the ongoing lower mainland gang conflict.

“It’s been a very hard seven months,” Nikki said.

Nikki Goodrick signed a missing poster of he brother at a Tuesday, Nov. 16 vigil in Langley City’s Douglas Park. (Langley Advance Times file)

“None of us are the same. People say it gets better with time, but everyday that goes by, I feel more frustrated and heartbroken that there still isn’t any answers or justice for my brother.”

She said the family has considered holding a celebration of life for Devon, “but we’re having a hard time accepting he’s really gone with him not being found yet, so we are going to wait it out.”

READ ALSO: Murder investigators now probing case of missing Langley man last seen in September

She said the GoFundMe “Help Raise Funds For A Reward For Devon’s Return” will carry on in case anyone else wants to contribute.

“Even though IHIT is involved, I have hope maybe my brother is still alive,” Nikki said in a post to the page.

“If he really is gone, we’d like to locate him so he can have a proper place to lay him to rest and will let us get closer to prosecuting the people that would be involved.”

Anyone with information about Devon is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Langleymissing person