Residents and puppy make it safely out of Abbotsford house fire

Blaze breaks out Monday morning at Bevan and Alta avenues

Crews at the scene of a house fire Monday morning (Feb. 28) in the area of Bevan Avenue and Alta Avenue in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

A house fire occurred Monday morning (Feb. 28) in the area of Bevan Avenue and Alta Avenue near Mill Lake in Abbotsford.

Crews from Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service are on scene, with assistance from the Abbotsford Police Department.

Bevan Avenue remains open, but Alta Avenue is closed.

The fire broke out at about 7:30 a.m. The occupants of the home and their puppy all made it out safely.

No further details are available at this time.

Residential fire on Alta Ave near Mill Lake Park. Residents and their puppy are safe. Unknown exact cause at this time. #abbotsfordpolice #abbotsfordfiredepartment @ Abbotsford, British Columbia https://t.co/TT9tzrsWTO — Cst Karim Jinnah (@Cst_JinnahAPD) February 28, 2022

AbbyPD is on scene assisting AFRS with a working house fire in the area of Bevan Ave & Alta Ave. Bevan Ave remains open in both directions. Alta Ave is closed. Minor disruptions in the area. — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) February 28, 2022



House fire