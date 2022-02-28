Crews at the scene of a house fire Monday morning (Feb. 28) in the area of Bevan Avenue and Alta Avenue in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Crews at the scene of a house fire Monday morning (Feb. 28) in the area of Bevan Avenue and Alta Avenue in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Residents and puppy make it safely out of Abbotsford house fire

Blaze breaks out Monday morning at Bevan and Alta avenues

A house fire occurred Monday morning (Feb. 28) in the area of Bevan Avenue and Alta Avenue near Mill Lake in Abbotsford.

Crews from Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service are on scene, with assistance from the Abbotsford Police Department.

Bevan Avenue remains open, but Alta Avenue is closed.

The fire broke out at about 7:30 a.m. The occupants of the home and their puppy all made it out safely.

No further details are available at this time.


vhopes@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

House fire

 

A house fire broke out Monday morning (Feb. 28) in the area of Bevan Avenue and Alta Avenue in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

A house fire broke out Monday morning (Feb. 28) in the area of Bevan Avenue and Alta Avenue in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
Canada tells UN Russia lied to world before Ukraine invasion

Just Posted

Crews at the scene of a house fire Monday morning (Feb. 28) in the area of Bevan Avenue and Alta Avenue in Abbotsford. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Residents and puppy make it safely out of Abbotsford house fire

A vehicles navigates through pooled water on the corner of Yates Street at Cook Street in November 2021. Heavy rains are again expected in Greater Victoria Feb. 28. (Don Denton/Black Press)
Environment Canada warns of heavy rain for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland

Recovering addict Mike Kappeler just released the first episode in his TV series called Recovery Life which focuses on the positive side of recovery in an addict’s or alcoholic’s life. He is seen here in downtown Chilliwack on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Former Chilliwack addict releases first ‘Recovery Life’ TV episode

Members with the Soroptimist International Club of Chilliwack speak with Chilliwack Secondary students as part of the Dream It, Be It program at the school on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Soroptimist club helps teen girls achieve career goals with ‘Dream It, Be It’