UPDATE: Rollover crash westbound on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Highway traffic remains backed up to Vedder Canal, getting heavy eastbound as long weekend gears up

There was a serious rollover crash on Highway 1 in Abbotsford Friday morning.

The crash was in the westbound lanes right at the Whatcom Road exit at about 11 a.m., and traffic quickly backed up to the Vedder canal near Chilliwack. Witnesses had reported that multiple vehicles were involved, but that has not been confirmed by police. It is also unclear how severe any injuries might be.

Google Maps is also showing heavy traffic already eastbound throughout Abbotsford, as people gear up for the long weekend.

This week, the city of Abbotsford issued a press release to remind people that this is expected to be a busy traffic weekend, with multiple events happening through the city that will draw large numbers. They suggested carpooling and using transit to help reduce the number of vehicles on local roads.

READ MORE: Traffic expected to be impacted with big weekend of events in Abbotsford

This story will be updated if more details emerge.

