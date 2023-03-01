(Screenshot/Google Maps)

UPDATE: Police confirm three skiers killed in southeast B.C. avalanche near Invermere

Panorama resort says incident was not within their boundary

RCMP in southeastern British Columbia confirm three skiers have been killed in an avalanche Wednesday near Invermere.

Police say a total of 10 heli-skiers were caught by the avalanche and four are injured but expected to survive.

All of those involved, except the guide, were from other countries.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed late Wednesday that it was called to action at about 11:45 a.m. on March 1, and had four ambulances respond along with air support. Four people were taken to hospital following the avalanche, which happened about 30 km southwest of Invermere.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue confirmed it was put on standby Wednesday afternoon and said it was a private company that was dispatched to the area instead.

Representatives from Panorama Ski Resort said the incident was not within their boundary.

Avalanche activity has been particularly heavy this ski season, including two skiers who were killed in an avalanche near Golden on Feb. 16

Yesterday’s deaths bring to 12 the number of people who have been killed in B.C. avalanches this season, including seven since Feb. 11. Avalanche Canada has warned that this year’s snowpack is dangerous and difficult to forecast.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

READ MORE: ‘Horrifically unforgiving’ risks: A timeline of avalanche deaths in B.C. for the 2022-2023 season

Avalanche

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No charges will be forthcoming in one of B.C. largest-ever money laundering probes
Next story
B.C. eyes $150M spend for 911 upgrades, including texting

Just Posted

Italian politician Laura Boldrini is among the women featured in the documentary Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age. The film is being screened on International Women’s Day (March 8) at University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford. (Screenshot from film)
UFV in Abbotsford screens film about online gender-based violence

Dr. Keith Carlson, director of the Peace and Reconciliation Centre at University of the Fraser Valley, leads a workshop titled Towards Genuine Reconciliation on March 8 in Abbotsford.
Archway Diversity Education hosts Abbotsford workshop on reconciliation

The Mission RCMP is seeking the public’s help in trying to locate 14-year-old Elizabeth Sebastiano. /RCMP Photos
Mission RCMP searching for missing teen

More participants are always welcome to join line dancing classes with the Abbotsford Social Activity Association. (Submitted photo)
Line dancing classes offered at Abbotsford Social Activity Association