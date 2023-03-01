UPDATE: Police confirm three skiers killed in southeast B.C. avalanche near Invermere

Panorama resort says incident was not within their boundary

RCMP in southeastern British Columbia confirm three skiers have been killed in an avalanche Wednesday near Invermere.

Police say a total of 10 heli-skiers were caught by the avalanche and four are injured but expected to survive.

All of those involved, except the guide, were from other countries.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed late Wednesday that it was called to action at about 11:45 a.m. on March 1, and had four ambulances respond along with air support. Four people were taken to hospital following the avalanche, which happened about 30 km southwest of Invermere.

Columbia Valley Search and Rescue confirmed it was put on standby Wednesday afternoon and said it was a private company that was dispatched to the area instead.

Representatives from Panorama Ski Resort said the incident was not within their boundary.

Avalanche activity has been particularly heavy this ski season, including two skiers who were killed in an avalanche near Golden on Feb. 16

Yesterday’s deaths bring to 12 the number of people who have been killed in B.C. avalanches this season, including seven since Feb. 11. Avalanche Canada has warned that this year’s snowpack is dangerous and difficult to forecast.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

