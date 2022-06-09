Rendezvous Restaurant moving from Mount Lehman Road to central Abbotsford

Establishment will be located at former Moxie’s, also re-branding to ‘r restaurant’

Rendezvous Restaurant is departing from its Mount Lehman location and is moving to the former home of Moxie’s Bar and Grill. The establishment is also re-branding as ‘r restaurant’.

A longtime staple of the dining community of west Abbotsford is moving east.

Rendezvous Restaurant is moving from its Mount Lehman Road location to the former Moxie’s Grill and Bar standalone location at 32760 Simon Avenue.

The establishment will also be re-branding to be known as ‘r restaurant.’

The announcements were made on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The final day at the Mount Lehman location was on Sunday (June 5). They stated that they will continue to serve Greek food.

“We will be opening up our new location in the next month or so,” the post states. “We are re-branding as ‘r restaurant’ as sad as we are to leave our Mount Lehman community we will be bringing Abbotsford a new amazing dining experience. Yes we will still have all of your favourite Greek foods.”

Rendezvous is known for its expertise in Greek cuisine, the Sunday buffet and also for its popular Greek salad dressing, which is also sold in grocery stores. The other locations at Immel Street in east Abbotsford and in Chilliwack will continue to operate as before.

Moxie’s occupied the space from 2012 until June 2020.

A grand opening date for the new location has not yet been determined.

