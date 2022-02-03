Recovery funding announcement for flooded B.C. farmers ‘days away,’ says ag minister

Reps working ‘around the clock’ so flood-struck farmers, ranchers can get on road to recovery

Federal and provincial government reps have been working “around the clock” on a flood recovery package for flooded farmers and ranchers, according to B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham.

“We are days away from announcing our recovery package with the federal government,” Popham posted on Wednesday (Feb. 2) on her politician’s Facebook page.

They worked as hard as they could to get “the best package possible,” for flood-struck owners.

Popham said last week that her staff are getting ready to move applications as soon as they are filed, trying to reassure frustrated farmers who need the recovery funding to begin flowing as soon as possible.

“I know we are all anxious for this announcement I thank you for your patience while these details are finalized,” Popham said. “We are working around the clock to ensure that farmers and processors affected by floods can get on the road to recovery.”

Someone who commented on the ag minister’s post said they’d been waiting almost three months to get details on the funding, and that “anxious” was an “understatement.”

“More high water could hit already damaged and fragile river banks and property” by this spring, the poster added.

To get prepared to fill out the forms on the funding application portal, farmers were being asked last week to gather receipts, as well as photos of damage and losses, along with business identification numbers, tax numbers or social insurance numbers.

RELATED: Flood-struck farmers with damage should take photos, keep receipts

RELATED: Farmers helping farmers in the EFV

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgricultureBC Flood