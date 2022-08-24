Real estate agent and pastor announces intent to run for Abbotsford council seat

Reann Gasper says campaign will focus on housing, seniors and community services

Reann Gasper has announced she intends to run for a council seat in Abbotsford. (Submitted)

The field of candidates for city council in Abbotsford continues to grow.

Reann Gasper has announced her intention to run in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

Gasper is a licensed real estate agent with the Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board and holds a diploma in interior design from Lasalle College. Additionally, she has studied and received a bachelor of arts in Christian ministry, a diploma in worship and creative arts and a certificate in pastoral counselling.

In her release to the media this week, Gasper said her campaign will be grounded in her commitment to community, and lists her three priorities if elected.

The first priority, she said, is “maintaining forward momentum with the 2022 Homelessness Action Plan and its efforts to serve all Abbotsford residents by focusing on the needs of those without housing or in threat of losing housing.”

She also wants to see more long-term supportive housing and senior facilities within the community, and wants to commit “to ensure women, particularly those at risk including single-parents, are supported with a more engaged set of community services.”

“As a successful small business owner, realtor and professional, I believe we all have a moral obligation to help vulnerable citizens,” she said. “The pride of our city is in being known as a caring community and a safe place to call home, therefore we need to pay particular attention to those amongst us who have been marginalized.”

She said she bring a “sense of urgency and understanding that the solutions to our social and economic problems start at the local level.”

Her resume lists former positions as a pastor at various churches in Alberta and one in Australia, and until this year, as an EA with the Abbotsford school district.

Gasper wants to hear from residents, via text/phone at 778-982-0160 or by email at reann.gasper@gmail.com.

At the time she announced her intention to run, there were at least 10 other candidates who have announced they intend to run for Abbotsford council. They are Dao Tran, Tom Norton, Les Barkman, Bharathi Sandhu, Steve Pimm, Alex Mitchell, Dave Sidhu, Simon Gibson, Patricia Driessen and Dave Loewen.

