Loaded guns plus suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl were seized by Chilliwack RCMP during a search warrant at an Oak Street residence on Feb. 24. (RCMP)

RCMP seize illegal guns, drugs from Chilliwack residence near 2 childcare centres and park

Multiple people were arrested and illegal drugs and guns were seized by RCMP during a search warrant at a Chilliwack residence.

The Chilliwack RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant in the 9700-block of Oak Street on Thursday, Feb. 24 which resulted in the seizure of bulk quantities of suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl as well as two loaded firearms.

“This location was of particular concern given its proximity to a community park and two child care centres,” said RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk. “Our Members continue to work diligently to take illegal drugs and firearms off the streets.”

The Chilliwack RCMP reminds the public to report any illegal or suspicious activity to police at 604-792-4611 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

