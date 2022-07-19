RCMP are looking for Nicole Blank, who was last seen July 8, 2022 in Chilliwack. (RCMP photo)

RCMP looking for Sidney woman reported missing in Chilliwack

Nicole Blank was visiting family when she disappeared July 8

Chilliwack RCMP are looking for a woman who has been missing since July 8.

Nicole Blank, 45, is from Sidney, B.C., but was visiting family in Chilliwack when she disappeared.

“Police are very concerned for Nicole Blank’s well being and are hoping the public can assist in determining her location in order to confirm her well-being.” said Cpl. Carmen Kiener of the Chilliwack RCMP.

Blank is described as Caucasian, five-foot-four and 130 pounds with dyed blond hair and brown roots. She has ‘Christopher’ tattooed on her left arm.

Anyone with info is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

