RCMP looking for mental health patient missing from Chilliwack General Hospital

Police say 74-year-old Wilfred James Kilgren could be heading to Saskatchewan in an SUV

Police are asking the public to help return a 74-year-old Rosedale man back into medical care after a Form 21 Director’s Warrant was issued by a doctor on Jan. 20, 2023.

The Form 21 Director’s Warrant under the Mental Health Act for Wilfred James Kilgren was issued after he failed to return to the Chilliwack General Hospital.

The purpose of this type of warrant is to allow police to legally arrest an individual who has been involuntarily admitted to hospital to get them back into medical care.

RCMP said Kilgren apparently had a desire to travel to Saskatchewan and may be attempting to make his way there. He may be in a grey 2001 Toyota RAV4, B.C. licence plate SW807B.

Wilfred James Kilgren is described as:

• Caucasian male

• 5’ 10” (178 cm)

• 181 lbs (82)

• Grey brown hair

• Hazel eyes

If seen, police advise to not approach him but instead call 911 immediately.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Wilfred Kilgren is asked to call their local police.

