RCMP issue warning after man charged with sexual assault in park near UBC

Police urge people in parks to be cautious

A man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted in a park near the University of B.C. on Tuesday (Feb. 15).

According to University RCMp, the woman said a man groped her while she was jogging along a trail in Pacific Spirit Park.

Based on the woman’s description, Toluwanimi Alausa was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

University RCMP urged those running or walking in the area to remain aware of their surroundings and keep music at a lower volume, as well as reporting any incidents to police.

“At this time investigators feel that there is no nexus between this assault and any other ongoing sexual investigations in the Lower Mainland, and this was a solitary event,” said Sgt. Chris Manseau. “Police are encouraging anyone who may have had any unusual encounters in the Pacific Spirit Park in recent weeks to report it to police immediately.”

Anyone who was near Trail 3 in Pacific Spirit Park on Tuesday at around 10 a.m. or saw anything suspicious is asked to call police at 604-224-1322.

