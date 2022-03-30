RCMP investigate two-vehicle crash in Chilliwack for alleged impaired driver

Officer noted ‘symptoms of impairment’ in person allegedly driving one of the vehicles

Chilliwack RCMP are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Chilliwack last Friday night where one of the drivers may have been impaired.

The collision in the 9000-block of Ashwell Drive was called in around 10:15 p.m on March 25, involving a grey Hyundai and a white Ford pickup.

“As police conducted their investigation, officers noted symptoms of impairment in the 19-year-old woman from Chilliwack allegedly operating the Hyundai,” said Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP.

Police detained and later released the woman from custody.

Following a thorough review of the evidence, RCMP will forward a report to the BC Prosecution Service for assessment of impaired driving charges.

“If you choose to consume alcohol or cannabis, leave your vehicle at home and arrange for a safe ride,” said Rail. “Fortunately no one was injured in the collision.

RCMP is committed to taking impaired drivers off the road, he said.

“Chilliwack RCMP urge everyone who witness dangerous driving behaviour to contact police.”

Call RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

To report a non-emergency crime online in cases where there is no suspect, witness, or follow up required by a police officer, go to https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ufvrd/en

RELATED: Driver who flipped car on Evans overpass was impaired: RCMP

RELATED: 6 impaired drivers nabbed in CounterAttack campaign

Do you have something to add to this story, or a story tip? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackRCMP