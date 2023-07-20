Screenshot from a video posted to social media appearing to depict an individual claiming responsibility for lighting numerous wildfires.

Screenshot from a video posted to social media appearing to depict an individual claiming responsibility for lighting numerous wildfires.

RCMP investigate man who falsely claimed he started wildfire in Cranbrook area

RCMP say individual has turned himself in

A man is under investigation by RCMP after claiming on social media platforms that he lit a number of fires in the region.

In the video, which was shared rapidly before being deleted, the individual gestures to numerous fires in a woodline and says: “I lit all those, guys. I’m good. I did that.”

The Cranbrook RCMP, along with the Creston RCMP, are now investigating this post.

“The individual who is the source of the video turned himself into police today. We are still actively investigating but can confirm that the individuals in the video had nothing to do with starting the fire in the aq’am community,” said Const. Katie Forgeron.

“Despite his not having committed the offence of arson, there are still possible criminal charges that can be pursued with relation to the post that was made.”

READ MORE: Officials confirm 7 homes lost in St. Mary’s River wildfire

Because the man has not been charged, Black Press Media is not identifying him at this time.

This season is far from over and has already been confirmed to be the worst in B.C.’s history, with more than 1.4 million hectares burned in 1241 fires.

There are currently 376 active fires in the province, with 25 started in the last 24 hours.

More to come.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Waste slowly being removed from Columbia Valley farm
Next story
‘Housecleaning?’: Armed forces explode mortar shells at Keremeos landfill

Just Posted

Three wildfires are burning outside of Merritt, all caused by lightning. (BC Wildfire Services)
UPDATE: 3 wildfires southeast of Merritt all at different stages of control

CUPE Local 561 ratified a mediated agreement with First Transit on Friday, ending a strike that lasted for 124 days and suspended bus services in the Fraser Valley. / File photo
Fraser Valley transit strike ends after union members ratify deal

A B.C. Emergency Health Services helicopter coming in for a landing after a reported drowning July 21 in the Vedder River. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)
Chilliwack emergency crews respond to report of drowning

A sentencing hearing began Friday (July 21) for Reinhard “Bud” Loewen for six charges of sexual assault related to when he was purporting to be a massage therapist. (Facebook photo)
Crown wants 2 years for Abbotsford masseur who sexually assaulted 12 women