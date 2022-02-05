RCMP ask for public’s help to find missing 18-year-old Mission girl

Alexis Middleton was last seen on Jan. 20 near Diamond Avenue in Mission

Alexis Middleton, 18, of Mission was last seen on Jan. 20, 2022. (RCMP handout)

Mission RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old girl.

Alexis Middleton was last seen on Jan. 20 near Diamond Avenue in Mission and a close family member reported her missing on Jan. 31.

Middleton has since been marked absent at a local school. Checks were done at various friends and acquaintances, and an address was also checked in North Vancouver with no success, said Mission RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Jason Raaflaub in a press release.

She is known to use public transit to move outside the Mission area.

Middleton has brown eyes and long, black hair. She is approximately 5’6” tall and weighs 110 pounds. There is no known clothing description to provide at this time, but wears glasses (seen in photo).

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Alexis Middleton, contact the Mission RCMP non-emergency line at 604-826-7161, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. The file number is 2022-1220.

