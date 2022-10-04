RCMP ask for public’s help in finding missing 43-year-old Chilliwack woman

Tammy White of Chilliwack was reported missing on Oct. 3

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a 43-year-old missing Chilliwack woman.

Tammy White was reported missing on Oct. 3 after family became concerned for her wellbeing, RCMP stated in a press release on Oct. 4.

She is described as a Caucasian woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She is 5 ft. 7 in. tall (170 cm) and weighs 161 pounds (73 kg).

“Police and family are concerned for Tammy’s wellbeing,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

As investigators continue to search for White, they are asking the public to remain watchful for her.

Chilliwack RCMP are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tammy White to contact police at 604-792-4611 or, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The RCMP file number is 2022-38081.

