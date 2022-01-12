RCMP ask for help to find missing Hope woman

A 33-year-old female hasn’t been seen since early December when she was spotted in Chilliwack

Chayla Lynn Eleanor Phillip was last seen in Chilliwack Dec. 1. (RCMP photo)

RCMP are asking for help to find a Hope woman who was last spotted in Chilliwack Dec. 1, 2021.

Chayla Lynn Eleanor Phillip, 33, is described as Indigenous, standing four-foot-one and weighing 117 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with pink streaks.

“Police and caregivers are concerned for Chayla’s well-being,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone who may know where she is is asked to call the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).