RCMP ask for help to find missing Hope woman

RCMP are asking for help to find a Hope woman who was last spotted in Chilliwack Dec. 1, 2021.
Chayla Lynn Eleanor Phillip, 33, is described as Indigenous, standing four-foot-one and weighing 117 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with pink streaks.
“Police and caregivers are concerned for Chayla’s well-being,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.
Anyone who may know where she is is asked to call the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
