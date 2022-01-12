Chayla Lynn Eleanor Phillip was last seen in Chilliwack Dec. 1. (RCMP photo)

RCMP ask for help to find missing Hope woman

A 33-year-old female hasn’t been seen since early December when she was spotted in Chilliwack

RCMP are asking for help to find a Hope woman who was last spotted in Chilliwack Dec. 1, 2021.

Chayla Lynn Eleanor Phillip, 33, is described as Indigenous, standing four-foot-one and weighing 117 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with pink streaks.

“Police and caregivers are concerned for Chayla’s well-being,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone who may know where she is is asked to call the police at 604-792-4611 or dial Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

