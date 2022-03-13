Rainfall warning issued for Fraser Valley

50 to 80 mm of rain expected from Sunday evening through Monday night

A lengthy spell of heavy rain is expected to hit the Fraser Valley this evening (March 13), and continue through Monday night.

An estimated 50 to 80 millimetres of rain is expected over the western Fraser Valley, according to a rainfall warning issued by Environment Canada, as well as the Tricities, North Shore, Howe Sound, and areas north of the Fraser River.

“A storm moving across the region will result in a long period of rain beginning tonight. The rain is expected to be heaviest near the mountains,” the warning says.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

