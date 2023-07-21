‘Quick actions of residents’ prevented more fire damage to Chilliwack apartment

Small patio fire had potential to spread rapidly to siding: Chilliwack fire officials

Fire out before crews arrived on Stevenson Road. (Chilliwack Progress file)

By the time Chilliwack Fire Department crews arrived on-scene at the apartment, the small patio fire had been put out.

The quick actions of residents prevented more significant damage to the apartment during the Wednesday (July 19) fire incident in the 45000-block of Stevenson Road, fire officials said.

Firefighters discovered a small fire on a first-floor patio of the four-storey building that had been extinguished by the occupants of the apartment unit prior to arrival.

“Crews quickly overhauled the area and utilized a thermal imaging camera to ensure the fire was completely extinguished and did not extend beyond the area of origin,” said Chilliwack Fire officials in a release July 20.

Crews also assisted in ventilating the unit.

“This fire had the potential to spread rapidly up the vinyl siding on the exterior of the building. The quick thinking and actions of the occupants of the apartment unit prevented a fire that could have created significant damage to the building.”

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries. The fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.

The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind the public to never leave appliances unattended while cooking.

They also recommend unplugging electric cooking appliances such as outdoor grills when not in use.

RELATED: Victor street fire battled to save apartment

Do you have something to add to this story, or a news tip? Email:

jennifer.feinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Chilliwackfire