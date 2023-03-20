Police officers investigate the scene in Amqui, Que., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Provincial police say a third person has died in connection with an incident in an eastern Quebec town one week ago when a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians, striking 11 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Police officers investigate the scene in Amqui, Que., Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Provincial police say a third person has died in connection with an incident in an eastern Quebec town one week ago when a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians, striking 11 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec police say third man dies after pedestrians struck by truck last week

Of the eight people injured in incident, one remains in critical condition

Provincial police say a third person has died after a pickup truck crashed into pedestrians in an eastern Quebec town one week ago.

Police say Simon-Guillaume Bourget, 41, died on the weekend after being injured last Monday.

Two other men, Gérald Charest, 65, and Jean Lafrenière, 73, died after being struck in Amqui, about 350 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Police have said eight others were injured in the crash, ranging in age from less than a year old to 77, and hospital officials in Quebec City say one person is in critical condition and two others are stable.

Steeve Gagnon, 38, is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing death, and prosecutors have said more charges will follow.

Gagnon is due back in court in April 5.

RELATED: Vehicular attacks hard to prevent, but some urban design measures can help: expert

fatal collisionQuebec

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mission RCMP searching for missing woman
Next story
Polish PM warns of ‘revolts’ if EU ignores nation-states

Just Posted

Baljeet Singh Kundan (left) and Kenneth Morgan Overy of the Freemasons unveil a bronze plaque on Saturday (March 18) at the Abbotsford Masonic Lodge. The plaque commemorates the 150th anniversary of freemasonry in B.C. and Yukon and has a QR code that links to a website. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Etched in stone: Abbotsford Masonic Temple digital marker links past to the present

An 18-year-old Abbotsford driver has been charged after allegedly spitting in the face of two officers following a traffic stop on Monday night (March 20). His parents’ Honda CRV was also impounded for seven days. (Abbotsford Police Department photo)
Abbotsford teen driver spits in face of cops following traffic stop

The London Drugs at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre is set to close on June 25. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
London Drugs closing location at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Transit commuter Jamie O’Neill and his son Greyson, might have to move out of Chilliwack if the transit strike in the Fraser Valley persists. (Jamie O’Neill photo)
Transit strike in eastern Fraser Valley could end up costing man his job in Vancouver