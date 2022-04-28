Qualified builders sought to construct 6 squash courts in Chilliwack

Request for expressions of interest closes on May 11

Bruce Tennant (right) playing squash against Jack Webber at the Cheam Centre in Chilliwack in 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

City of Chilliwack is seeking qualified builders to construct a “squash building” as an addition on the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre.

The plan is to build six squash courts.

“The recent renovation of other local recreation buildings has left Chilliwack with only two squash courts that are available to the public,” according to city’s RFEI document.

The squash building will be attached to the existing pool facility by way of “a vestibule” that will join the two buildings together.

“With the recent reduction of available squash courts and the continued growth of the community it has become apparent that there is a need for additional squash courts within the City of Chilliwack.”

The new addition at 9145 Corbould St. will be about 10,000 square feet over two floors, and include amenities like change rooms and showers, reception and more.

The project shifts to a request for proposals process in June, once the initial qualified proponents are shortlisted.

Project completion is expected in spring 2023.

The city’s request for expressions of interest closes May 11.

RELATED: Squash championship just before the pandemic hit

RELATED: Chilliwack’s Jessica Evans leads women’s squash

Something to add to this story, or a story tip? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of ChilliwackRecreation