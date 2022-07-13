Punk in Drublic craft beer and music festival coming to Abbotsford

Event scheduled for Abbotsford’s Tradex on Sunday, Sept. 4, NOFX and others performing

The Punk in Drublic craft beer and rock festival comes to Abbotsford’s Tradex on Sept. 4. (Instagram)

The Punk in Drublic craft beer and music festival is stopping in Abbotsford on Sunday, Sept. 4.

Punk rock legends NOFX and Descendants will be headlining the Abbotsford stop and also confirmed to appear are PUP, Teenage Bottlerocket, Modern Terror and Rest Easy.

The Punk in Drublic festival debuted in 2017 and came to Vancouver’s PNE Amphitheatre on July 13, 2019.

According to the event poster, craft beer tastings will occur in Abbotsford until 3 p.m.

The festival is named after NOFX’s 1994 album of the same name, which is the group’s top selling album of all time and achieved gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The group formed in Los Angeles in 1983 and has sold over eight million records. They are considered one of the most successful independent bands of all time.

Descendants formed in 1977 and are known as one of the pioneers in the Los Angeles hardcore punk scene. They have released eight studio albums, three live albums, three compilation albums, and four EPs.

PUP (Pathetic Use of Potential) is a Toronto-based band that formed in 2010. The band has won several Juno awards including the best alternative album in 2020 and 2021.

Teenage Bottlerocket formed in Wyoming in 2000 and have released nine studio albums. The band’s last album entitled ‘Sick Sesh!’ was released in 2021.

Modern Terror is a B.C.-based band that formed in 2013 and have toured with Descendants in the past. Their latest EP called ‘Going Viral’ was released in April.

Rest Easy is a Pacific Northwest super group consisting members of Vancouver-based band Daggermouth and Washington State’s Shook Ones. The band formed in 2021 and released their debut EP ‘Sick Day’ early in that year.

The Abbotsford stop for the festival is one of two Canadian dates, with the other stop scheduled for Edmonton on Sept. 3. Other upcoming stops include Greenwood Village, Colo. (Aug. 20), Worcester, Mass. (Sept. 24), Baltimore, Md. (Oct. 1) and Asbury Park, N.J. (Oct. 2).

For more information, visit punkindrublicfest.com.

