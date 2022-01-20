Abbotsford Regional Hospital and other B.C. acute-care health facilities are reinstating pay parking as of March 4. (Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Regional Hospital and other B.C. acute-care health facilities are reinstating pay parking as of March 4. (Abbotsford News)

Public parking charges to return to B.C. hospitals on March 4

Parking lots filled up, patients and visitors couldn’t find any

B.C.’s health ministry removed parking fees from hospital and other regional health authority sites on April 1, 2020, as touch-pad pay systems were considered a hazard in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parking charges are being reinstated as of March 4, after the health ministry found the free parking abused by those who didn’t need to go to the hospital. Free parking will be continued for patients who receive regular treatments at acute-care facilities, such as kidney dialysis or cancer treatments, the ministry announced Thursday.

“Maintaining across-the-board free hospital parking is making it hard for patients, staff, volunteers and visitors to find a spot, as non-hospital users are taking advantage of the situation to park for free while conducting business that’s not hospital related,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said Jan. 20. “These hospital parking spots must be available for those who need them most.”

During 20 months of free parking, the health authorities gave up $78 million in revenue from the charges, which will be returned to previous rates in March. Rates have been unchanged for four years. Health authorities are putting in touch-free payment options, and a smartphone app will be offered. People eligible for free parking will still be able to use dashboard passes, e-coupons or reimbursement that was previously available at their local hospital.

RELATED: No more special pandemic rules for Northern Health

RELATED: Kootenay school district 3rd to require staff vaccination

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Twelve people test positive at Abbotsford’s Bevan Lodge care facility
Next story
Hope-area environmentalists applaud Silverdaisy watershed agreement

Just Posted

A total of 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19 at Abbotsford’s Bevan Lodge.
Twelve people test positive at Abbotsford’s Bevan Lodge care facility

The naming process for Abbotsford Traditional Secondary and Middle Schools has been slowed down.
Abbotsford Traditional renaming process slows down

Maureen Keyes, owner of Xtreme Talent Dance Company in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News file photo)
Owner of Abbotsford dance studio says industry continues to be impacted

Thomas Dawson Peacock
Surrey man pleads guilty to sexual interference in Abbotsford