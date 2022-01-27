Provincial funding extended for 3 Abbotsford, Mission non-profits offering free counselling services

Three non-profits from Abbotsford and Mission that offer free counselling will have their provincial funding extended so they can continue the service in their communities, the B.C. NDP announced on Jan. 27.

Abbotsford’s Archway Community Services Society and Kinghaven Peardonville Society, and Mission’s Fraser House Society, are one of 49 local community agencies to receive a portion of a $4.2 million investment from the provincial government.

“Community care is more important than ever right now, and that includes making sure people who need mental health supports can access them at low or no cost,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “Extending this funding means more accessible mental health services for our neighbours and loved ones.”

The B.C. NDP have been putting money into reducing the barriers to mental health supports since 2019, with additional monies provided to organizations offering counselling during the pandemic so they could shift to virtual sessions.

They say the funding has allowed over 100,000 counselling sessions to be provided free of cost.

The expansion of these services is one way the government plans to improve access to care as part of their “A Pathway to Hope” plan, aiming to create a more comprehensive system for mental health and addiction treatment.

“It’s no secret that people can face barriers to accessing counselling,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “Between navigating two public health crises and the extreme weather events of the past year, we know that offering low-cost mental health services is essential.”

