Provincial funding brings new accessible playgrounds to Chilliwack, Abbotsford school districts

Promontory Heights and Mountain Elementary will each get $165,000 for new equipment

There will be a new accessible playground at Promontory Heights Elementary in Chilliwack thanks to $165,000 in provincial funding. Mountain Elementary in the Abbotsford School District will also be getting the same amount of funding for a new playground. (City of Chilliwack)

Chilliwack and Abbotsford are two of 24 school districts across B.C. that will be receiving some of the $5 million in funding for accessible playgrounds from the provincial government.

Mountain Elementary in Abbotsford and Promontory Heights Elementary in Chilliwack will each get $165,000 from the BC NDP’s Playground Equipment Program for new playgrounds which will be designed and built over the next year.

“All children deserve to play. This new playground at Promontory Heights continues our government’s commitment to making sure children have safe and accessible places to play, and will bring so much joy to families in the neighbourhood,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent.

This year, New Democrats are investing $5 million in 30 new accessible playgrounds for 24 school districts across the province. The structures will include features like ground cover and ramps to ensure there’s a place for students of all abilities to play. The playgrounds will benefit 7,000 kids.

“I am so looking forward to seeing students enjoying this new and accessible playground at Mountain Elementary,” said Pam Alexis, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission. “As a parent and former trustee, I know how much this funding through the Playground Equipment Program means for kids, parents, educators and school staff.”

Minister of Education and Child Care, Jennifer Whiteside, said when kids take a break from the classroom and play outside, it gives them the opportunity to explore through play-based learning.

“We know having space for kids to play safely is important for families and that’s why our government is committed to supporting students with accessible new playgrounds for many years to come,” Whiteside said.

The Playground Equipment Program was created in 2018 to reduce the burden of fundraising on parents and help communities that don’t have the fundraising capacity to buy the playground equipment students need. Since 2018, the New Democrat government has invested $30 million to fund 231 new playgrounds at schools throughout the province, benefiting more than 57,000 students.

